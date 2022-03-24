Two lanes of I-70 in Kansas City closed after crash involving Kansas City police vehicle

Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Kansas City were shut down Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash involving a Kansas City Police Department vehicle.

The collision occurred on I-70 near Manchester Trafficway, the Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City posted on Twitter. Two eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed and authorities are asking drivers to expect delays in the area.

There was no immediate information on injuries and Kansas City police have not responded to a request for comment.