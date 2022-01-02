Two killed in Fort Worth wrong-way driver crash on Highway 287

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a fatal wreck in which they said a wrong way driver on Highway 287 collided with another vehicle.

Two people were dead at the scene when paramedics arrived, according to MedStar.

Police said the crash happened in the 3700 block around 2 a.m., closing all southbound lanes and diverting traffic to Barry Street.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of those who were killed in the crash after next of kin have been notified.