Two killed and dozens injured after shooting at Oslo nightclub

Sami Quadri
·2 min read
Security forces stand at the site where several people were injured during a shooting outside the London pub in central Oslo (via REUTERS)
Security forces stand at the site where several people were injured during a shooting outside the London pub in central Oslo (via REUTERS)

At least two people were killed overnight when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Norway.

Several others were injured at the popular London Pub in Oslo. The attack came hours before the city’s Pride festival was due to start.

A suspect was arrested and police do not believe other people were involved, police spokesman Tore Barstad said.

Mr Barstad said the motive was not immediately known and it wasn’t clear whether the shooting had any connection to the Pride parade that was due to be held on Saturday.

“Police are in contact with the organizers of the Pride event this Saturday. There will be a continuous assessment of what measures police should take to protect that event and whether this incident has a connection to Pride at all,” he told reporters.

He said 14 people were receiving medical treatment, eight of whom have been hospitalised.

Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, said he witnessed the shooting.

“I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Roenneberg told NRK. “First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.”

Norwegian media said the shots were fired outside the London Pub, which describes itself as the most popular gay bar in Oslo since it opened in 1979.

“The shooting outside London Pub in Oslo tonight was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a Facebook post.

He said that while the motive was unclear, the shooting had caused fear and grief in the LGBTQ community.

“We all stand by you,” Gahr Stoere wrote.

Christian Bredeli, who was at the bar, told Norwegian newspaper VG that he hid on the fourth floor with a group of about 10 people until he was told it was safe to come out.

“Many were fearing for their lives,” he said. “On our way out we saw several injured people, so we understood that something serious had happened.”

Norwegian broadcaster TV2 showed footage of people running down Oslo streets in panic as shots rang out in the background.

Oslo Pride said it was in contact with police following the incident but had decided to cancel the event.

"Oslo Pride therefore urges everyone who planned to participate or watch the parade to not show up.

“All events in connection with Oslo Prides are cancelled," organisers said on the official Facebook page of the event.

