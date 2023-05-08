Two killed in crash Sunday night in Sacramento’s Greenhaven neighborhood, police say

Two people died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sacramento’s Greenhaven neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded after a vehicle crashed shortly before 11:30 p.m. near Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

A man and woman were found inside the vehicle, police said. Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the woman died at a hospital.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Frances Almanza, 61, of Elk Grove.

The man’s identity had not been released by the coroner as of Monday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by detectives from the Police Department’s major collision investigations unit, the department said.