Two killed in crash between Riverbank and Oakdale were Modesto women, CHP reports

Two Modesto women were killed in a crash after one of them failed to stop at an intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two other people suffered major injuries in the three-vehicle collision.

The crash occurred about 2:25 p.m. at Patterson and Bentley roads, Officer Nathan Minick said.

A news release issued Sunday morning said Modesto resident Ruth Rancano, 56, was driving a 2007 Honda north on Bentley approaching Patterson Road.

A second driver, 45-year-old Eliseo Zapien of Waterford, was eastbound on Patterson, approaching the intersection in a 2018 Chevrolet.

Westbound on Patterson, also approaching the intersection, was 31-year-old Modesto resident Kellie Content, driving a 2017 Volkswagen. She had with her passenger Natalie Camacho, also 31 and of Modesto.

Rancano failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection directly into Zapien’s path, the CHP reported.

The front of the Honda struck the right side of the Chevrolet, and both vehicles continued northeast, out of control.

Both vehicles struck the Volkswagen, on its front and left side. The Volkswagen overturned and all three vehicles came to rest off the roadway, northeast of the intersection.

Rancano and Content both died at the scene, the CHP release says. Zapien and Camacho both were taken to Memorial Medical Center.

The investigation has not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol factored in the collision.