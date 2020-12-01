Two killed and 15 injured after car ploughs into pedestrians in Germany

This is a breaking news story (ES)

Two people were killed and 15 injured after a car ploughed into a group of pedestrians in southwestern Germanyâ¨.

Police in Trier have warned the public to avoid the city centre following the incident, which took place in the early afternoon

The driver has been arrested and the car impounded, the force tweeted.

Uwe Konz, head of the Trier police press office, told BILD: "After driving through the pedestrian zone, several people were injured. Doctors are currently on site.

"We can't say anything about the background, whether it's terror or the like."

A video posted online shows the suspected driver being pinned to the ground by armed police officers as they report the licence plate of the smashed silver 4x4.

The Trierischer Volksfreund local newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed and people had been thrown through the air.

It said the city centre had been cordoned off and helicopters were circling overhead.

Germany: At least 2 dead, 10 injured after car crashes into pedestrians in #Trier pic.twitter.com/9tdhB6OkRo — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 1, 2020

Trier is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg.

German police tweeted: "Several injured people who were hit by a car in the pedestrian zone in #Trier .

"Please avoid the area, the police are on site together with other emergency services."

They later confirmed two people have died.

They said: "We arrested one person and one vehicle was seized. According to initial findings, two people have died. Please continue to avoid the city centre."

Tourist in front of Trier's most famous monument, the Porta Nigra, or Black Gate AFP via Getty Images

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

