Two Swedish football fans killed in Brussels shooting

Emergency services respond to the attack in the Belgian capital's northern districts - HATIM KAGHAT/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

Brussels police were hunting a suspected terrorist on Monday evening after he shot dead two Swedish football fans to “avenge Muslims”.

The shooting came as Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening.

The gunman was at large after the shooting and was reportedly headed towards the King Baudouin national stadium.

The match was abandoned at half time and witnesses in the stadium said some 35,000 fans were ordered not to leave.

France announced it was tightening border controls with Belgium.

Footage of the attack showed a man in fluorescent orange jacket and a white motorcycle helmet opening fire on several passersby.

He claimed he was from Islamic State and was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” at the scene.

He later recorded a video saying: “We live for our religion, we will die for our religion, thank God. Thank God, your brother Abdesalam avenged the Muslims.”

Police officers stand guard at the scene of the attack - Shutterstock

The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed it was investigating a terror attack, and Brussels was placed on high alert as authorities hunted the gunman.

Video footage from the scene showed the gunman chasing the victims into the entrance of an office building and opening fire at them.

One victim who tried to escape out of the main door falls down after a gunshot rings out, with the gunman doubling back to hit his victim once again.

Other images show the alleged terrorist getting back on a motor scooter and driving away from the scene of the attack.

Separate videos were later circulated via social media appearing to show the gunman, still wearing the fluorescent orange jacket, declaring his association with terror group Isis.

Football fans were told to remain within the King Baudoin Stadium as the attack unfolded - JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

The gunman was still at large as police secured the scene of the attack, close to Sainctelette Square, a short distance from Brussels city centre.

Alexander De Croom, the Belgian prime minister, said Swedish citizens were among the victims of the shooting and the fight against terrorism is a “joint one”.

Mr De Croo and Annelies Verlinden, the Belgian interior minister, were reported to have arrived at the centre following the attack.

Story continues

Mr De Croo said: “My most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels.

“I am currently with the ministers of justice and the interior at the national crisis centre.

“We are monitoring the situation and asking Brussels residents to be vigilant.”

Forensic officers inspect the scene of the shooting - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

Ocam, the body that coordinates threat levels in Belgium, passed a level four, the highest warning in Brussels, and raised the rest of the country to level three.

Belgium’s foreign minister confirmed the incident as a terror attack.

“Horrified by the terrorist attack which left two victims in the heart of Brussels. All necessary means must be mobilized to combat radicalism. Thoughts for the victims, their loved ones and for our law enforcement,” Hadja Lahbib wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s president, said: “My heart goes out this evening to the families of the two victims of the despicable attack which took place in Brussels.

“My absolute support for the Belgian police forces, to quickly apprehend the suspect.

“We are united against terror.”