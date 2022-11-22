'Two of my kids survived, I dug them up': Children among dead after Indonesia earthquake

A mother holds her son in front of her damaged house - Shutterstock

Fears continue to mount that schoolchildren remain trapped under rubble following a strong earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java, which killed 162 people and injured hundreds, including several children.

Indonesian rescue workers were racing on Tuesday to reach people still trapped under rubble, with hundreds of police deployed to assist in rescue efforts.

The epicentre of the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake on Monday was near the town of Cianjur in Indonesia's most populous province West Java, where most of the victims were killed when buildings fell and landslides were triggered.

Some of the dead were students at an Islamic boarding school, while others were killed in their own homes when roofs and walls fell in on them.

"The room collapsed and my legs were buried under the rubble. It all happened so fast," 14-year-old student Aprizal Mulyadi told AFP.

The student said he was pulled to safety by his friend, Zulfikar, who later died after getting trapped under rubble.

"I was devastated to see him like that, but I could not help him because my legs and back were injured," he said.

A view of a collapsed school building following the earthquake in Cianjur - Reuters

According to early reports, one teacher and one student died in the disaster, while nine others were seriously injured and dozens were trapped, but figures were changing rapidly.

It is understood about 51 education units have been affected, including 30 elementary schools, 12 junior high schools, one high school, five vocational schools and one special school, provisional data by Indonesian authorities suggests.

SMP Junior High School teacher Mia Saharosa said children cried in terror when the earthquake struck during class.

“It was a shock to all of us as it occurred in the middle of the learning process," she said.

"We all gathered in the field, children were terrified and cried, worried about their families at home. We hug each other, strengthen each other, and continue to pray."

A damaged classroom of an elementary school is pictured - Reuters

The search operation has been made more challenging because of severed road links and power supply in parts of the largely rural, mountainous region.

On Tuesday, dozens of rescuers used heavy machinery in Cugenang village to try and clear the road to Cianjur, which was cut off by a landslide.

As the body bags emerged from crumpled buildings, the focus turned to the missing and any survivors under the debris.

Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, or BNPB, said at least 25 people were still buried under the rubble in Cianjur as darkness fell on Monday.

Rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim recovered from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Cianjur - AP

Those who survived camped outside in near-total darkness surrounded by fallen debris, shattered glass and big chunks of concrete.

Overnight a hospital parking lot in Cianjur was inundated with victims, some treated in makeshift tents, others hooked up to intravenous drips on the pavement, while medical workers stitched up patients under the light of torches.

"Everything collapsed beneath me and I was crushed beneath this child," Cucu, a 48-year-old resident, told Reuters, from the crowded hospital parking area.

"Two of my kids survived, I dug them up ... Two others I brought here, and one is still missing," she said through tears.