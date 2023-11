Virojt Changyencham

A pair of trailer homes in Ohio became the site of a nightmare Thanksgiving morning, as authorities report five died in an inferno that enveloped both structures. Local officials told news outlets that two of the deceased were children, and that they had taken the lone survivor of the blaze to a hospital. County and state investigators have not yet named the victims, and the cause of the disaster remains under review.

