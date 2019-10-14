Two key players stun fantasy gamers in Week 6

Stefon Diggs had an early fourth-round ADP in Yahoo leagues during fantasy draft season. Jared Goff had a 10th-round ADP — not extremely high for a quarterback, but also pretty average. Both players were considered every week starters before the season started.

And then the season started. Things changed. Stefon Diggs was lost in the Vikings’ obsession with running the ball, going three games before he finally caught more than three passes. Jared Goff had an up-and-down start, but you expected that the weapons in Los Angeles were enough to keep him afloat.

And then Sunday in Week 6 happened, and both of those real-life stars stunned fantasy gamers — as you’re about to see below— with their performances:

This was Jared Goff’s final passing line at home against the NFC-rival San Francisco 49ers: 13-of-24 for *gag* 78 yards. He took four sacks on the day and fumbled twice, losing one:

Honestly though, that line looks better in reality than it does on this fantasy gamer’s team:

On the flipside, Stefon Diggs had a CAREER-day against the weak Philadelphia Eagles secondary. The Vikings receiver went off for seven catches, 167 yards, three TDs, and even an extra 18 yards on two rush attempts. Unfortunately, because of those aforementioned early season struggles, Diggs had lost favor with a lot of fantasy gamers, including this guy:

Gallup over Diggs..........😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Dylan Hager (@dhagerj15) October 13, 2019

... And this guy, who not only left Diggs on the bench but also suffered some horrible in-game injuries:

Amari and Dissly both hurt early, Diggs on the bench🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lLKRMWuf9d — Reed Anglin (@reed_anglin58) October 13, 2019

Others who benched Diggs had better luck — but man, that’s a lot of points between Diggs and Robby Anderson!

Left 70 points on the bench between Diggs and Anderson. 🤦‍♂️. Still won my matchup though pic.twitter.com/8sxjstGZaI — Joey (@AndJosephForAll) October 13, 2019

Now, imagine starting Goff while also leaving Diggs on the bench. Part of me feels like that’s what this fantasy gamer was trying to say with this GIF:

My team so far. pic.twitter.com/lO9wV8yaMp — David Ricardo Veloz (@David747Heavy) October 13, 2019

Which Week 6 highlights/lowlights affected you the most? Let us know in the comments and hit us up @YahooFantasy !