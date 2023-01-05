Two key Dolphins return to practice. And a quarterback update and a veteran signed

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb and cornerback Xavien Howard returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, raising hopes that they might be able to return on Sunday against the visiting Jets after missing the New England game.

But backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also remained limited with a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand, an injury that continues to hinder his passing. Bridgewater threw a few short passes to a team staffer during the portion of practice open to reporters. He was seen throwing somewhat longer passes after practicing.

But Skylar Thompson continued to take the majority of practice snaps and remains in line to start Sunday against the Jets (1 p.m., Fox) barring a quick, surprising and significant recovery from Bridgewater. Veteran Mike Glennon, added to the practice squad this week, also has been getting practice reps.

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) remains in protocol and has not been cleared for any on-field work, one of the final stages of exiting protocol.

And the Dolphins top three left tackles remained sidelined Thursday — starter Terron Armstead (four injuries), Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Eric Fisher (calf).

With Armstead’s status dubious for Sunday and Lamm likely out, the Dolphins placed Fisher on injured reserve and claimed veteran tackle Gerald Christian off waivers from Kansas City. Christian has made 16 NFL starts, 15 at left tackle; Washington selected him in the third round in 2018. Greg Little could start at left tackle if Armstead cannot play. Fisher never played a snap for Miami.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., the team’s primary punt returner, could not practice for a second day in a row. Tyreek Hill, who has returned only two punts all season, said he’s not only willing to return punts if asked but wants to do so.

As for Chubb, he said he missed the Patriots game because of ankle and hand injuries but both have improved.

He said “the goal is to play Sunday” but that ultimately would be based on “how I progress. I’m feeling good, getting better each day. Still some things I want to get confident in.”

Chubb has 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in seven games since his trade-deadline acquisition from Denver. He said it would be “huge” for him to finish his first Dolphins season in an impactful way.

“All the expectations coming in, starting out hot and then fizzling. Not been the best I can be these past three, four games and not being able to go last week,” he said. “My mind is being the best I can be, getting to the playoffs... That was the goal when they brought me here. Whatever it takes to get on the field and deliver that promise” is Sunday’s personal priority.

He said when he last played the Jets — a Broncos loss in October — “I started crying because my future in Denver was undecided. I didn’t know anything, kept hearing trade talks. Going into next week, my head was all messed up.”

THIS AND THAT

Besides Howard, Chubb and Bridgewater, Dolphins player also limited in practice Thursday included receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), safety Eric Rowe (quad) and fullback Alec Ingold (thumb).

Offensive coordinator Frank Smith revealed Thursday that Ingold had surgery the day after injuring his thumb and played six days later against New England.

“Got a couple of pins in my hand, make sure nothing moves,” said Ingold, who played 11 offensive snaps against the Patriots. “We had a small package in. Wanted to still bring that physicality.”

He said the club on his hand is “soft sided” and referees check it before the game to make sure it couldn’t injure an opponent.

“It’s like a boxer; it’s not like I have lead in my hand,” he said. “I got out healthy and got another opportunity to tough it out again this week.”

Thompson threw Ingold a pass that was incomplete against the Patriots. Asked if reporters need to tell Thompson not to do that again, Ingold laughed and said: “We walked through that one a couple times. This time, I’m just going to strictly block. If I leak out, I better be wide open.”

▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker, who has 97 tackles and four sacks this season, was asked if he’s pleased with his season personally.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’m not going to say I’m happy with it, not even a little bit. I haven’t been healthy that much. This is the most year I’ve ever been banged up, from a hip to an Achilles to a whole bunch of nagging injuries. Our defense is not the top defense in the league, and that’s always my goal and the linebacker kinds of set that standards. Am I happy? Not at all.”

▪ According to a source, cornerback Byron Jones never played this season because his recovery from March leg surgery never reached a point that he felt he would be able to play effectively.

“He could have...helped,” cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said. “Injuries come up. Some people fight through them. Some don’t.”

▪ Hill liked how Thompson looked at practice Thursday.

“Skylar had guys flying around, catching passes,” Hill said. “Being deliberate in and out of the huddle. Practice was great [Thursday]. I’m really looking forward to Sunday and watching him play in this game.”