Two Kenyans die in protests over cost-of-living and tax increases

Clashes between police and protesters resulted in two deaths in the city of Kisimu. This as Kenya enters the second day of a three-day protest called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The protesters took to the streets again this morning in defiance of a government warning and despite the fact that at least 14 people were killed in last week's round of demonstrations.

Kenya's opposition, led by Odinga, has vowed to continue the protests against President William Ruto's government.

Yesterday, Kenyan police fired tear gas at the protesters at demonstrators in Nairobi's Kibera slum, an Odinga stronghold.

Other groups were targeted, including MPs and prominent opponents.

Schools and shops were closed in Nairobi and other cities from Wednesday morning.

Offices in the capital's business district were largely shuttered.

It is the third time this month that Odinga has staged mass rallies against a government who he blames for the cost-of-living crisis in Kenya.

Increase in violence

On the eve of the demonstration, police described the protests as a "threat to national security" and the government said it would not allow lawlessness to go unchecked.

Foreign partners call for a political solution to the crisis.

(with AFP)



