Two Kawasaki motorcycle crashes leave one dead, another hospitalized in Ada County

Two separate vehicle crashes in the Treasure Valley left one motorcycle driver dead and another hospitalized Saturday, Idaho State Police reported in news releases.

An 18-year-old man on a Kawasaki motorcycle was heading east on Interstate 84 in Meridian. At 5:44 p.m., the motorcyclist rear-ended a Toyota Camry, also heading east, driven by a 51-year-old man from Fruitland, according to police.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, “came to rest in the roadway” near mile marker 43.

An ambulance was called and brought the injured motorcyclist to a local hospital.

Second crash near Ten Mile Road

Police said they also responded to a crash in which a 20-year-old man from Caldwell driving a Kawasaki east on I-84 at high speed hit a barrier at 6:48 p.m. on the right side of the interstate, just west of Ten Mile Road in Ada County.

He was thrown and landed on the roadway while the motorcycle hit a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 44-year-old woman from Las Vegas.

The motorcyclist, who had been wearing a helmet, died from his injuries at the scene near mile marker 41.

Police closed two interstate lanes for more than two hours after the first crash and about an hour after the second.

They are continuing to investigate both incidents.