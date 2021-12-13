Two juveniles killed, 4 more injured in early morning Durham shooting

Two juveniles were killed and four more were injured in an early morning shooting, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said.

Andrews told ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, on Monday morning that two young people were pronounced dead on the scene, and another is in critical condition.

“As of right now, what we know is juvenile victims,” Andrews said.

ABC11 reported that around 3 a.m. on Eugene Street police found a black Hyundai SUV crashed into a utility pole.

Last week Andrews announced a plan to have top-ranking police officers, members of specialized units and detectives ride patrols to help with an ongoing officer staffing shortage. Andrews said she would also participate.

There have been 43 reported homicides this year, the chief told the City Council. That is the most since at least 1995, according to readily available police records.