Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter at Aribagh Machama area of Budgam in J-K

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter that started on Tuesday in Aribagh Machama area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One soldier was injured and two terrorists were killed. Both the terrorists were affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. One of them was a citizen of Pakistan while the other was from Pulwama district," Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IG said on Budgam encounter.

The encounter started in Mouchwa area of Budgam between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Moachwah area of Budgam district.

A top police officer said that two terrorists’ bodies are visible and expressed possibility that there could be one more as searches are still underway.

During the operation, when a joint team of Srinagar Police, Budgam Police and Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles were approaching towards, terrorists fired upon them triggering off a gunfight.

This is the second encounter of this week, earlier, a terrorist was neutralised on Tuesday, while another surrendered in South Kashmir's Tral. (ANI)