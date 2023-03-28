Two-jawed creature in fishing net turns out to be a new species in India, study says

Brendan Rascius
·1 min read
Photo from Zoosystematics and Evolution

A new serpentine sea creature — distinguished by its chocolate brown coloration and stubby snout — was recently discovered off the coast of India.

The creature was found among the bycatch, or incidentally captured fish, of anglers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to a study published on March 23 in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.

Four specimens were captured in nets about 80 to 100 feet underwater.

Measuring between 10 and 20 inches, the fish is a type of moray eel, a group of cryptic ocean dwellers often found in crevices and holes, researchers said.

It was named Gymnothorax tamilnaduensis after the Indian state it was discovered in.

“I am extremely elated to share that the paper on new species named after Tamil Nadu has been published,” Paramasivam Kodeeswaran, one of the study’s authors, wrote on Twitter. “It was my 9th new species.”

Unlike other types of morays that have smooth teeth, the newfound species has sawlike or jagged teeth. It also has more vertebrae than other morays, and has a series of lines and spots on its head, researchers said.

The eel, like all morays, also has two sets of jaws.

Their unique bone structure comes in handy while hunting for food, according to the National Science Foundation. The first set of jaws seizes and holds prey, while the second moves the prey back into the esophagus.

Gymnothorax tamilnaduensis is now the fourth known species of short brown unpatterned moray eels, researchers said.

While they are of interest to scientists, these kinds of morays are sometimes discarded by anglers since they are not economically valuable, according to the study.

‘Striking’ pair of carnivorous plants discovered on mountains in Ecuador

2,000-year-old artifacts unearthed by archaeologists in Pompeii. See what they found

What would the periodic table sound like? Listen to the ‘do re mi’ of Ca, He, Fe

Latest Stories

  • A shark attacked a Key West kite surfer, and his wife heard screams from their boat

    What to know about the latest case of a shark bite in the Keys.

  • 2,000-year-old artifacts unearthed by archaeologists in Pompeii. See what they found

    The new finds were discovered in an ancient villa’s servant quarters.

  • See This New Snapshot of the Brightest Space Explosion Ever Witnessed

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / HandoutLast October, astronomers notched another record for the books when they observed the brightest-ever gamma ray burst ever seen, which released an explosion that traveled over 1.9 billion light-years to sweep through the solar system. A follow-up investigation unveils new secrets about the explosion in unprecedented detail—giving scientists a better understanding of what happened and how such an event rollicked through space.The gamma ray burst “gave

  • A 2nd giant 'hole' has appeared on the sun, and it could send 1.8 million-mph solar winds toward Earth

    The winds, which may trigger auroras, will likely reach our planet on Friday or Saturday, Daniel Verscharen from University College London said.

  • No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says

    The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting another star. Scientists said Monday that doesn’t bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot for harboring water and potentially life. “This is not necessarily a bust” for the other planets, Massachusetts Institute of Technology astrophysicist Sara Seager, who wasn't part of the study, said in an email.

  • 'Magical' nails found in a 2,000-year-old Roman tomb were meant to stop the restless dead from haunting the living, archaeologists say

    The burial site, found at Sagalassos in Turkey, contained 41 bent nails that were believed to have formed a magical barrier between the dead and the living.

  • Bird busts out of zoo when tree crashes on enclosure — and ends up on California porch

    Now only another pied crow named Diego remains on the loose.

  • California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

    A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops. Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. “We knew long-term if we didn’t have water, we’d be out of business,” Cameron said.

  • Australian Zoo Successfully Introduces Abandoned Cheetah Cub to Another Mother's Litter

    A cheetah cub born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia has been successfully introduced into its aunt’s litter after being abandoned by its mother.The single cub was born to seven-year-old Quella in Monarto Safari Park on March 5 but was abandoned shortly thereafter.Zoos SA hospital manager Dianne Hakof said big cats sometimes abandon single cubs due to issues with lactation.“With cheetah cubs, if the mother only has one or two cubs, her ability to have lactation the whole way through that rearing event is diminished so sometimes at about three weeks old (…) the mom’s milk dries up and she can’t feed them anymore,” Hakof said.Luckily, Quella’s sister Qailee was due to give birth to two cubs on March 12. Quella’s cub was hand-reared for eight days with the hope it could join Qailee’s litter.On March 14, shortly after Qailee gave birth to her litter, staff at Zoos SA attempted to join the cubs.Keepers tried to make the foster cub smell like Qailee’s litter by rubbing it with straw and urine from Qailee’s cubs, Zoos SA said.“Within 24 hours she was feeding all three cubs,” Hakof said. “She can now feed all three cubs the whole way until they’re weaned rather than us actually doing any of the hand-rearing.”Zoos SA said they believed the successful introduction of the foster cub was a first in Australasia. The zoo took guidance from White Oak Conservation in the United States, who have previously successfully joined cheetah litters.The cheetah cubs will go on exhibit when they are around three months old, Zoos SA said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • Missing California Zoo Bird That Escaped During Severe Storm Turns Up on Oakland Resident's Porch

    Deauville the pied crow is safe back at the Oakland Zoo after escaping from his home at the California facility's African Savanna aviary during a storm on March 21

  • Fact check: First photo of Earth's curvature was taken in 1935, contrary to post

    The first photograph documenting the Earth’s curvature was taken on November 11, 1935 from the Explorer II high-altitude balloon.

  • Little-known 'beaked whale' found washed up on Florida beach

    The 15-foot mammal was still alive when witnesses approached it early Friday evening. Officials determined it could not be rehabbed.

  • Scientists Shoot Down a Popular Theory About the Mystifying Stonehenge

    A new research paper debunks recent assertions that Stonehenge might’ve been an astonishingly accurate solar-based calendar.

  • Cosmic explosion that blinded space instruments ‘may be the brightest ever seen’

    The gamma-ray burst occurred two billion light-years away from Earth.

  • There's a new mosquito on the Florida scene, and scientists are worried

    Scientists are monitoring a new species of mosquito in Florida. It's in three counties, and expected to spread with uncertain consequences.

  • This Bacteria Can Turn Today’s CO2 Into Tomorrow’s Biodegradable Plastic

    Marcin Jozwiak via UnsplashLast week’s report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change contained a dire warning: Radical action is needed to cut worldwide carbon emissions 60 percent by 2035 and avert the worst effects of a climate disaster. The report raised the stakes in the ongoing race to decarbonize the world’s industries, with technologies that can produce energy without releasing carbon dioxide or that can directly remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.It’s c

  • Five planets line up with Moon in night sky

    Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon aligned in an arc across the evening sky.

  • Five planets will be lined up in a 'planetary parade' Tuesday. Here's how to see it.

    Stargazers will be able to see five planets – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus – in a planetary alignment just before March ends.

  • How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

    On an April day, the founder of a U.S. startup called Make Sunsets stood outside a camper van in Mexico’s Baja California and released two weather balloons containing sulfur dioxide into the air, letting them float towards the stratosphere. Entrepreneur Luke Iseman said the sulfur dioxide in the balloons would deflect sunlight and cool the atmosphere, a controversial climate strategy known as solar geoengineering. Mexico said the launch violated its national sovereignty.