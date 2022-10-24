Two late interceptions help Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins beat Steelers: Here's what we learned

Safid Deen
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers were driving down the field, down by six in the final minutes of the fourth quarter looking to steal a victory on the road.

They had two drives to make something happen.

And both times, the Miami Dolphins defense spoiled his comeback attempt.

Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene sealed the game-winning interception, while standout safety Jevon Holland intercepted Pickett one series earlier to help Miami escape with a 16-10 win over Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night.

The game marked the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played in his first game in three weeks after sustaining a concussion against the Bengals on Sept. 29.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tagovailoa finished 21 of 35 for 261 yards and a touchdown, while his Steelers counterpart Pickett was 32 of 44 for 257 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Dolphins improve to 4-2, while the Steelers fall to 2-5.

Here’s what we learned from the game:

Tua Tagovailoa was not great in his return

Tagovailoa came out of the gate, leading a touchdown drive. He completed 6 of 7 passes, and three of them went for at least 17 yards each on the drive.

The offense was rolling. The script was perfect. But the rest of the game didn't turn into a blowout for the Dolphins.

He also threw four passes that should have been intercepted.

Maybe, it was rust in his first game back. But it’s a good thing Tagovailoa and the Dolphins got their work done early in this one.

That's because Miami’s second half was abysmal with a turnover on downs and five punts.

Steelers’ offense moved backwards

At least two drives in this game, Pickett and the Steelers offense moved backward instead of forward due to penalties.

Before the Holland interception, the Steelers saw on 3rd-and-1 in the red zone turn into 3rd-and-5, and then 3rd-and-16 in the fourth quarter.

More: Tom Brady farewell tour is turning into a train wreck for Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Opinion

The Steelers had two such scenarios where they faced a 3rd-and-16 on offense, the other coming in the third quarter.

The ugly second half

Five punts and two interceptions by the Steelers.

Five punts and a turnover on downs by the Dolphins.

It wasn’t a defensive chess match. It was an ugly offensive game in primetime.

Questionable play calling

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel got a little greedy in the third quarter. And it might come back to bite Miami.

The Dolphins ran two run plays hoping to get a first down but failed.

A 3rd-and-2 run, turned into a run on 4th-and-3. And then a turnover. Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds was stuffed on both plays by the Steelers defense.

The Dolphins could have taken a nine-point lead around the midway point in the third quarter but squandered three and a two-possession lead.

Dolphins took 16-10 halftime lead

The Dolphins ended the first half with kicker Jason Sanders kicking his third field goal, a 47-yarder to take a 16-10 lead into halftime.

Tagovailoa was lucky to not get intercepted on a deep pass intended for Tyreek Hill, while a key false start stopped Miami’s momentum after crossing midfield.

Tagovailoa had his best pass of the first half, a 37-yard completion to Trent Sherfield on the drive.

Steelers narrowed Dolphins’ lead

How did the Steelers stop the Dolphins’ momentum after that fast start? They held onto the football in the second quarter with two long drives.

The first was 12 plays for just 48 yards, ending with Boswell making a 45-yd field goal to make it 13-3 in the second quarter.

The second was a 13-play drive that saw Pickett throw a touchdown to George Pickens in the corner of the end zone to make it 13-10 before Miami’s final drive of the first half. Pickens also caught a 30-yard completion, while Pickett ran for 18 yards on the drive.

Dolphins get early turnover, 13-0 lead

The Dolphins entered the game with one of the NFL’s worst turnover margins at minus-5.

So, an interception by cornerback Justin Bethel was perfect for Miami. Bethel intercepted a pass by Pickett which was intended for receiver Chase Claypool. He simply fell while running his route.

The Dolphins converted a field goal, and took a 13-0 lead after the turnover.

It was the Dolphins’ first interception since Week 1, and first turnover since recovering a fumble against the Bills in Week 3.

For Bethel, it was his first interception since 2017.

Fans chant Tua's name after first drive

The Dolphins started the game on offense and delivered with the first opening touchdown drive of the season.

Tagovailoa delivered passes of 20 yards to Jaylen Waddle, 17 yards to Tyreek Hill and 18 yards to tight end Mike Gesicki on a drive that ended in a checkdown to running back Raheem Mostert for an 8-yard score.

Dolphins fans chanted “Tua! Tua! Tua!” as the team’s first drive ended in a 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa was often serenated by fans, including on his way to the locker room when the game ended in a Dolphins victory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins defeat Steelers on SNF: Here's what we learned

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game