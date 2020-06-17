Two INRS researchers involved in the process of creating a vaccine against COVID-19 with Glycovax Pharma

LAVAL, QC, June 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Professors Nicolas Doucet and Yves St-Pierre of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) are contributing their expertise in structural and cell biology to the race for a vaccine against COVID-19. In partnership with Glycovax Pharma, the two researchers will evaluate the feasibility of a vaccine strategy targeting carbohydrate molecules located on the surface of the coronavirus Spike protein.

Professor Nicolas Doucet, researcher and expert in structural biology at the INRS (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

"It was a fortunate coincidence that the carbohydrate molecules on which the biopharmaceutical company has been working on since 2017 are present on the Spike protein. Glycovax Pharma is one step ahead because antibody development is already ongoing," says Professor Doucet.

Even if antibodies are currently being synthesized, two key issues need to be considered. First, the antibodies must be able to reach the targeted carbohydrates on the Spike protein. Researchers also need to ensure that these carbohydrate molecules are present on the Spike protein at all times, regardless of the type of infected cells in the host. "For instance, SARS-CoV-2 is known to attack the respiratory system, so if the lung cells do not attach the proper carbohydrates of interest to the coronavirus Spike protein after infection, the strategy may not be effective," he cautions.

"These are essential steps in validating a vaccine approach. Our results will allow Glycovax Pharma to prioritize certain antibodies or to put forward other complementary approaches," he says.

The research project in partnership with Glycovax Pharma is funded by a Mitacs Accelerate grant that will support the work of postdoctoral fellow Yossef López de los Santos over the next year. "It's exciting to be part of a talented team that is committed to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, he says. I see our goal as quite ambitious, but at the same time, it's a great opportunity to use our expertise in structural biology to help address a global problem."

"This partnership with INRS experts in structural and cellular biology represents an important contribution in the pursuit of our work. Their contribution will help us take essential steps in the development of a new vaccine to counter COVID-19, " said Dany Valiquette, President of Glycovax.

About the INRS

The Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) is the only institution in Québec dedicated exclusively to graduate level university research and training. The impacts of its faculty and students are felt around the world. INRS proudly contributes to societal progress in partnership with industry and community stakeholders, both through its discoveries and by training new researchers and technicians to deliver scientific, social, and technological breakthroughs in the future.

About Glycovax Pharma

Glycovax Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company comprising a team of scientists evolving among the world elite in glycochemistry, glycobiology, immunology and nanotechnology. This team has designed a family of therapeutic tools based on glyco-nanomolecules that are revolutionizing the way to treat patients with cancer and other conditions involving bacteria and viruses.

Institut national de la recherche scientifique Logo (CNW Group/Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS))

