Two injured as speeding car and taxi collide in Ahuntsic, police say

Police say a high-speed car race in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood has sent two people to hospital, and one is in critical condition.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said witnesses reported seeing two vehicles speeding at about 2:45 a.m. at the corner of de Salaberry and Grenet streets.

One of the vehicles drove through a red light and was hit by a taxi that was heading north on a green light, Brabant said.

When the fire department arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious 32-year-old man who was taken to hospital. Brabant said the man may have been a pedestrian.

The 68-year-old taxi driver is recovering, and both the allegedly speeding drivers left the scene on foot, Brabant said.