Two injured, at least one by gunfire, near a Miami Gardens high school

Two people were transported to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after an incident near a Miami Gardens high school that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said was a “police-related medical call.”

The injured — at least one them was shot, according to a law enforcement source — were transported to the hospital by ground and air. Their conditions were unknown. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman said one was an adult, the other injured was under 18. WFOR Channel 4, the Miami Herald’s news partner, reported that one student has been shot in the leg.

A law enforcement source said four people had been detained and were being questioned.

“The investigation is still unfolding. I will follow up with details,” said Miami Gardens Police Spokeswoman Diana Delgado-Gorgue.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. in the 4600 block of Northwest 183rd Street, not far from North Gardens Senior High School.

