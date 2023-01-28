Two injured in new Jerusalem shooting following deadly synagogue attack

Israeli security personnel work near a scene shooting attack took place just outside Jerusalem's Old City - RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people, following one of the deadliest attacks on Israeli civilians in years the night before.

The shooting near the historic Old City of Jerusalem wounded at least two men, aged 23 and 47, in their upper bodies, paramedics said.

The casualties were badly hurt, Israel's ambulance service said. The assailant "was neutralised", police said.

The second shooting came after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a swift response to the deadly terror attack that killed seven Israelis in Jerusalem on Friday night.

Mr Netanyahu, speaking after visiting the scene of the attack near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem, called it “one of the most severe we have known in years.”

“Our hearts are with the families. I commend the police officers who took action so quickly,” Mr Netanyahu said. “We must act with determination and composure. I call on people not to take the law into their own hands.”

He said the cabinet would convene on Saturday, adding: “We have decided on several immediate steps that will begin tonight.”

Israel's military said it was boosting its presence in the West Bank.

"Following an IDF [Israeli Defence Forces] situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria [West Bank] Division with an additional battalion," the military said.

The first victims of Friday’s attack to be identified were named Eli and Natali Mizrahi, aged 48 and 45 respectively, who were married two years ago. The five other victims killed have not yet been named.

Eli's father Shimon said they were eating dinner when they heard gunfire and went to help. The couple were killed at point blank range, Shimon said in comments published by The Times of Israel

“We were in the middle of our meal, and there were several shots and my son jumped up. We yelled at him, ‘Don’t go anywhere,'” Shimon said.

“It seems that he was speaking with the terrorist, who pulled out a gun and killed him. [Eli] and his wife were murdered,” Shimon said. ‘[The terrorist] was standing next to his car and he shot them. He got into the car and fled.”

Story continues

At least three other victims were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman who remained in Hadassah's Mount Scopus Hospital in a moderate condition. A 24-year-old remained sedated on a ventilator.

The attack caused immediate outrage for targeting worshipers leaving Sabbath prayers and came amid soaring tensions over Thursday's Israeli raid on Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Jenin refugee camp, which left nine dead including an elderly woman.

Israel police killed the gunman following a brief chase after the shooting. He was identified as a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War.

There has been no indication that he had prior involvement in militant activity or was a member of an established Palestinian armed group.

In a statement, police said they had arrested "42 people for questioning" overnight, "some of them members of the terrorist's family".

Others detained included residents of the gunman's neighbourhood, police said.

In a separate statement, police said the force had been placed on the "highest level" of alert following the attack in Neve Yaakov neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.

Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai called the shooting "one of the worst attacks [Israel] has encountered in recent years.