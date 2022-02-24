Two injured in crash after driver flees from Kansas City traffic stop: police

Two people were hospitalized Wednesday night after a driver struck a Kansas City patrol car during an attempted traffic stop and then fled through the Santa Fe neighborhood before colliding with two other civilian vehicles, according to police.

Around 5:30 p.m. police officers were attempting to conduct a car check on a black Kia sedan near 34th Street and Indiana Avenue when the driver backed into a KCPD vehicle, according to a crash summary report.

The driver then proceeded north on Indiana Avenue at high speed and blew a red light at 31st Street, police said. The fleeing driver struck a Chevrolet pickup that was traveling east through the intersection, sending the Chevrolet into a Dodge sedan that was waiting to make a left turn.

The driver of the Kia was arrested on scene. A passenger in the Kia and the driver of the Dodge were taken to the hospital with injuries described by police as not life threatening.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in an email that the most seriously injured person was listed in stable condition Wednesday night.

Police said that the officers had stood down to disregard the stop as the Kia was fleeing. No officers were injured.