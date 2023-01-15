Two Illinois EMTs charged with murder after strapping man face-down on stretcher

Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
·3 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Two Illinois emergency medical workers from LifeStar Ambulance Service, Inc. were charged Monday with first-degree murder in the Dec. 18 death of a Springfield, Illinois man.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright filed the charges against Peggy Jill Finley, 44, and Peter J. Cadigan, 50. Acts by Finley and Cadigan resulted in the death of Earl L. Moore Jr., 35, Wright said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Footage captured by police body cams showed Finley and Cadigan strapping a face-down Moore onto a stretcher.

Moore was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. after being transported to a local hospital.

He died of "compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back," Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said on Tuesday.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright speaks during a press conference Tuesday Jan. 10, 1023 at the Sangamon County Building in which he said two EMT's will be charge with first degree murder.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright speaks during a press conference Tuesday Jan. 10, 1023 at the Sangamon County Building in which he said two EMT's will be charge with first degree murder.

Finley and Cadigan knew, according to the criminal complaints read by Wright, "based upon their training, experience and the surrounding circumstances, that such acts would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death."

How it unfolded

An original dispatch call came in for a residence at 2:02 a.m., Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said. That call indicated there were multiple subjects at the residence with guns.

Upon arrival, Scarlette said, three SPD officers talked to a female resident who said Moore was suffering from hallucinations because of a medical condition. The female was a relative of Moore.

The officers were invited into the residence and within minutes of encountering Moore, radioed for an ambulance, Scarlette said.

Officers met Finley at the door and relayed to her information about Moore's condition, Scarlette said.

Nepal: At least 68 dead in plane crash; search for the missing underway

Finley treated Moore "poorly and didn't give him the care and compassion and respect he deserved," Scarlette added. No medical treatment was rendered to Moore in the residence, he said.

Scarlette said EMTs told Moore that if he wanted to go to the hospital, he would have to walk to the stretcher, which was outside the home.

It was the officers, Scarlette said, who took turns getting Moore outside and placed him in "a recovery position, essentially lying him on his side on the stretcher."

That, he said, transferred care to the EMTs.

NAACP President Springfield branch Teresa Haley Speaks during a press conference at the Sangamon County Building Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023.
NAACP President Springfield branch Teresa Haley Speaks during a press conference at the Sangamon County Building Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023.

'Extremely dangerous': Storm dumps more rain, snow on California; Recovery continues after tornadoes in Alabama

Scarlette said the three officers waited until Moore was loaded into the ambulance before clearing the scene.

"They literally threw (Moore's) hands behind and strapped him down. He couldn't move if he wanted to and he's face down," Teresa Haley, president of the Springfield branch of the NAACP and its state director, said. "They did not show any compassion whatsoever to this individual. He should be alive today."

Scarlette also commended the officers for the way they handled their portion of the call.

"They recognized this individual was suffering from some type of unknown medical condition and their mindset was immediately focused on compassion and empathy and patience," Scarlette said.

'That was my brother': Moore's relatives tell his story

'Heartbroken'

A statement from Black Lives Matter SPI said it was "heartbroken to learn about the senseless killing" of Moore and supported the legal action taken against Finley and Cadigan to hold them accountable.

The statement added that "Unfortunately, this incident shines a light on how dangerous it can be for the Black community to seek treatment and receive medical care."

Haley said watching the body cam footage reminded her of the murder of George Floyd.

"I believe (the EMTs) were treating (Moore) rougher because he was Black," Haley said following the press conference. "It was hostile to see the video and how they treated him."

Roger D. Campbell, the president of LifeStar, said the company had no comment because of the ongoing investigation.

Charges

Finley and Cadigan are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bonds. Both face 20 to 60 years behind bars if convicted.

Illinois State Police is continuing its investigation into the case.

Follow Steven Spearie on Twitter: @StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois EMTs charged with first-degree murder of Earl L. Moore Jr.

Latest Stories

  • Get to Know the 10 Tennis Players Spotlighted in Netflix's Break Point

    The first five episodes of Netflix's tennis docuseries highlights a mix of twenty-somethings to watch from around the world. Here, get to know Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Paula Badosa, and more.

  • Heavy Snow Reduces Visibility Near California-Nevada Border

    Motorists traveling on I-80 along Lake Tahoe were warned of poor visibility on Saturday, January 14, as a snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains.The National Weather Service forecasted snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour were possible for Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 18 inches was expected for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 10 am on Tuesday.Officials said parts of the I-80 highway in northern California were closed on Saturday, due to poor visibility.Footage shows the conditions in Crystal Bay, Nevada, on the border with California. Credit: @Son_of_Sandor via Storyful

  • Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

    A Minnesota man who served nearly 25 years in connection with his wife's death walked out of prison on Friday after authorities vacated his murder convictions and allowed him to plead guilty to manslaughter, citing a problem with expert testimony from a doctor whose statements in other cases have also come under scrutiny. Thomas Rhodes, who is now 63, was convicted in 1998 of first- and second-degree murder in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Jane Rhodes, who fell overboard and drowned on a night-time boat ride with her husband on Green Lake in Spicer in 1996. The murder conviction hinged on the testimony of Dr. Michael McGee, who said Rhodes grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her overboard and ran her over several times, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement Friday.

  • Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine – on Friday the 13th

    Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot – and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th. The winner's name is not yet known.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Pro Bowl QB Hurts does best to protect sprained shoulder

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts finally found Eagles fans annoyed by one of his audibles. The changed play call that left some slightly ruffled? In this case, it was Hurts’ late decision to ask coach Nick Sirianni and some assistants to come into team headquarters on an off day and watch game film. “I think Mrs. Sirianni gave me a hard time about that one,” Hurts said Thursday, laughing. “And his kids. But I told him we had business to tend to. We have an opportunity of a lifetime.” Hurts doesn’

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh's first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-an

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that