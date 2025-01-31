Celtic to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout play-offs

Celtic will face Bayern Munich in the knockout play-off round of the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will host the first leg against the six-time European champions, with the specific date to be confirmed. The Champions League play-offs take place across 11/12 and 18/19 February.

The 1967 European champions benefited from the new-look Champions League format and ensured their progression to the knockout rounds with a game to spare, despite a 7-1 hammering away to Borussia Dortmund early on.

The Glasgow side recovered, claiming valuable home wins over RB Leipzig and Young Boys while earning points on the road away to Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb before losing a thriller to Aston Villa on the final matchday on Wednesday night.

And with a comfortable lead over rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race and the League Cup already secured, Celtic can start dreaming of knockout football returning to Parkhead for the first time since losing out to Juventus in February 2013.

After finishing the league phase as the 21st seed, Celtic will have to negotiate the play-off rounds.

Celtic were among the non-seeded sides for Friday’s draw and will face Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid facing Manchester City.

Full list of play-off matches

Brest vs PSG

Monaco vs Benfica

PSV vs Juventus

AC Milan vs Feyenoord

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting vs Borussia Dortmund