Two house fires in the Midlands displace 13 people

The homes of two Midlands families caught fire Wednesday, leaving 13 people displaced, according to the American Red Cross which is helping the families with immediate needs.

A fire burned a home in Orangeburg where a family of eight lived, the Red Cross said. The home was located on Goff Avenue.

Another home on E. College Street in Sumter burned within hours of the Orangeburg fire. A family of five lived in the Sumter home.

No injuries were reported by the Red Cross.

