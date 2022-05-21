Two hospitalised as ‘stand collapses’ at Trooping the Colour rehearsal

Two people have been hospitalised (REUTERS)

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a section of the stand for spectators watching the Trooping the Colour ceremony collapsed on Saturday.

Three others were treated at the scene by paramedics following the incident in Horse Guards Road at around 11am.

Part of the stand was evacuated after the incident, while pictures showed a woman being taken away on a stretcher by paramedics from St John’s Ambulance.

London Fire Brigade arrive at the scene where members of the public have been injured at todays Trooping of the Colour. 2 casualties removed. pic.twitter.com/W9Mws3It0B — Paul Rogers (@Paul25817151) May 21, 2022

The ceremony, which involves a parade by the Household Division and Horse Guards, was cut short after emergency services arrived at the scene.

A large crowd had gathered at the event, which is the Major General’s review of the parade ahead of the full event on June 2 for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Zoe Clark-Coates, a TV presenter and author who was among the crowd, wrote on Twitter: “What we just witnessed was terrifying, but we are safe!

“Part of the floor in the stand collapsed, and at least one person fell through. We are praying for the injured and shocked. The stands are being evacuated.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We worked alongside St John Ambulance volunteers to treat five people at the scene.

“We took one patient to a major trauma centre as a priority. St John Ambulance took a second patient to a major trauma centre as a priority. We discharged three patients at the scene.”

Another witness told the Mirror they had heard a scream after the stand collapsed.

“The paramedics rushed in but started yelling ‘we can’t find her’,” they said.

“She was extracted after several minutes and seemed fine but badly shaken and was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

“The crowd was calm but was later moved out of that section. Then a second section had a similar collapse and the crowd was moved but with no one falling through.”

The Ministry of Defence said the situation was ongoing.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “We are supporting the emergency services following an incident on the Horse Guards parade square.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”