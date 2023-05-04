After two horses die, trainer will keep Lord Miles in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After two of his horses died in races at Churchill Downs earlier this week, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has no plans to scratch Lord Miles from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Joseph Jr. scratched a horse from a race Thursday and will scratch more in the coming days.

Joseph said Wednesday he’s searching for answers after two of his horses died in the past week. Parents Pride collapsed following Saturday’s eighth race, and Chasing Artie collapsed in similar fashion after Tuesday’s eighth race.

Joseph said Parents Pride and Chasing Artie had been stabled at Keeneland before shipping to Churchill Downs and so were the horses he scratched from Saturday’s races. Lord Miles was stabled at Gulfstream Park in Florida before shipping to Churchill on Sunday.

Joseph said he's only going to run three horses entered Saturday at Churchill Downs — White Abarrio is in the Grade 1 Churchill Downs, Master Piece is in the Grade 1 Turf Classic and Lord Miles.

"As far as Lord Miles, Master Piece and White Abarrio, they're going to run, they're coming from different locations," Joseph said. "Any horse that was in the same location as the two that passed away, we're not going to run out of an abundance of caution. We pulled all kinds of tests and nothing showed up as far as the bloodwork and so on, but we don't want to take a chance, so we're going to scratch those horses."

Joseph scratched Concrete Glory from Thursday’s third race at Churchill Downs. Joseph will scratch Lady Emily Kathryn from Friday’s first race; Shockwave and Cape Trafalgar from Saturday’s second race; and Sister Lou Ann from Saturday’s Distaff Turf Mile.

On Wednesday, Joseph scratched Accomplished Girl from the Mamzelle Overnight Stakes.

"If there is something going on over there like contamination — or we don't know what it is — some virus or something," Joseph said Thursday. "We don't know. We have no answers. I mean, there's a lot of questions. There's a lot of thoughts, but there's nothing right now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After two horses die, trainer will keep Lord Miles in Kentucky Derby