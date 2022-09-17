After a two-year hiatus Salmon Fest took place at James Chabot Park on Sept 10

·5 min read

The pandemic tested the world’s resiliency, a quality our sacred salmon are known for. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Salmon Fest was back and celebrated its 12th event at James Chabot Park. The event began at 11 a.m. All were encouraged and welcome to attend and celebrate salmon and the continuous and tedious efforts made to bring them back home to the upper Columbia River. Many in travelled from other parts of the province to join in on the festivities. The day opened with a canoe brigade in which a lot of dignitaries were invited to join.

“We started off with a canoe brigade which was intended to signify us working together,” said Salmon Chief and Shuswap Band Councillor, Mark Thomas. “Metaphorically we are all in the same boat together with salmon restoration. A salmon return would benefit us all - all the people and all the ecology in the Columbia River Basin. When we were paddling together it was intended to signify teamwork, and to show the dignitaries invited that we can all work together. There were a lot of laughs and communication and sense of togetherness as we all worked together to make sure no one fell in the water,” added Thompson.

Thomas described the canoe brigade route around the corner from Kinsmen Beach to go to James Chabot at the top end as tricky, especially throwing a crosswind and waves beating on the side of the canoe into the mix. It is not an easy thing to do, it takes teamwork added Thomas. It’s much like bringing salmon home to the upper Columbia River, which is the essence of the long-running festival.

“It is something that we all participate and collaborate together on, to draw attention to the loss and plight of salmon,” said Thomas.

Since its inception, the Salmon Fest has always been a collaboration between the Secwépemc (Shuswap Band) and Ktunaxa Nation and in past years, salmon donations have come from Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA). The history of it stands strong and proudly at James Chabot Park in the form of a monument that was erected at the second annual festival.

“The intent behind this structure is each of the salmon are scaling the waterfall, which represents metaphorical challenge of us trying to get our salmon back,” said Thomas. “The three chiefs represented are Albert Saddleman of Okanagan Nation, Wilfred Jacobs of Ktunaxa Nation, and Paul Sam of Secwépemc Nation.”

These three chiefs together started Canadian Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Commission (CCRIFC). Their prime mandate at that time was to restore fish in the Columbia River. This was disbanded roughly seven years ago. Columbia River Salmon Recovery Initiative (CRSRI) now comprises the five governments of Secwépemc (Shuswap), Ktunaxa, Okanagan Nation Alliance as well as the Canadian and B.C. governments. The Columbia River Salmon Recovery Initiative is Indigenous-led, and all five governments participate together with the prime mandate being to look at the feasibility of restoring salmon into the upper Columbia River. A recent release and the first in over eight decades was celebrated this past summer.

“The release was a culmination of a lot of hard work against a lot of adversity. The governments had said that we needed to do risk assessments and other nations were unsure of our timing,” said Thomas. “It was very important for us to conduct a ceremony, something we hadn’t done for a long time because it was stripped from us, and it was very important for me personally to make sure elders had their hands on those salmon for the first time in 82 years. It is them who have suffered the most losses.”

Thomas has always said a few words at recent festivals but, being the newly-appointed Salmon Chief, he was put in the limelight a little more than he is used to this year. Together Thomas and his wife sang the salmon song at Saturday’s event while other members of the Secwépemc Nation joined in. It’s something Thomas had never performed in public before.

“It was ground-breaking for me,” said Thomas. “My cultural background is very limited because of our loss of salmon, so this is me really immersing myself back into my culture. When I was stood up as Salmon Chief, it was by the nation. It was for my community, but the nation showed up to stand me up. The strength behind all the support that I have is immeasurable, it’s moving. It really takes you and swells your heart.”

There was strength in numbers as many hearts united on this special day, dedicated to salmon and them returning home where they belong. The day was full of cultural performances, hand drumming, with various vendors and speakers presenting. It ended with a sense of togetherness over a free salmon feast.

“I hope those that attended took away some knowledge about who we are, as well as knowledge about what is missing in our Columbia River,” said Thomas. “I hope they took away an idea of how they can help, whether it be contacting their MLA, their MP or writing from a group. Maybe they represent a group and through coming together and partnering with us, we can continue to move forward on the restoration of salmon.”

Chadd Cawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask