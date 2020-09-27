Two held with brown sugar in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two persons and seized 262 gram brown sugar from their possession in the Tapanga area of Khordha district.

The accused have been identified as Sk Talim and Sk Asif of Routapada village under Tangi block of Khordha district. Apart from the contraband, a motorcycle and other incriminating materials have also been seized, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal trade of the narcotic substance, the STF conducted a raid near Tapanga crossing on NH-16 and seized the drugs.

A case has been registered at Khordha Sadar Police Station under NDPS Act 1985 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

