Two Hardeeville men arrested in December armed robbery in Jasper County, police say

Two Hardeeville men, who are alleged to have robbed a Jasper County home at gunpoint in December, were taken into custody Thursday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, 23, and Jay’Shaun Jenkins, 19, were arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, a JCSO Facebook post said Friday.

On Dec. 1, a little after 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Savannah River Farms Road area of Jasper County. Two men alleged that Chisolm and Jenkins had robbed them at gunpoint.

Chisolm and Jenkins took less than $1,000 and clothing, said JCSO Spokesperson Chief Jeff Crosby on Saturday.

As Chisolm and Jenkins left, they exchanged gunfire with the victims, police said. The victims reported that the men left in a white sedan after the robbery, the post noted.

On Thursday, the JCSO and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Apprehension Team tried to find Chisolm at his Hardeeville address, but the search was unsuccessful. Chisolm turned himself in to the JCSO later that day. Jenkins was arrested in Beaufort County by SLED on Thursday, according to Crosby.

As of Saturday morning, jail records show that Chisolm and Jenkins were being held in the Jasper County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this active investigation can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.