Two guilty of manslaughter over deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were discovered in a lorry trailer

A gang of people smugglers who killed 39 migrants when they were crammed into an airless lorry container being driven into the UK are facing jail today.

The Vietnamese victims - men, women, and children - suffocated in unbearably hot conditions when they were trapped inside the container for 12 hours as it crossed the English Channel.

Lorry driver Maurice Robinson, who made the grisly discovery of the 39 dead bodies in the back of his truck, has already pleaded guilty to the manslaughters along with haulage boss Ronan Hughes.

Today at the Old Bailey, key organiser Gheorghe Nica, 43, from Basildon, Essex, and another lorry driver Eamonn Harrison, 24, from County Down, were convicted by a jury of the 39 counts of manslaughter.

Harrison, Christopher Kennedy, 24, from County Armagh, and Valentin Calota, 38, from Birmingham, were also found guilty of involvement in a people smuggling operation that had already made successful runs into the UK before the deaths.

Mr Justice Sweeney is expected to sentence the men in January.

The Vietnamese migrants, aged between 15 and 44, were found dead in the back of a trailer in Purfleet, Essex on October 23 last year.

The court heard they had each paid up to £13,000 each for the trip, being promised safe passage into the UK and onward transport once they arrived.

But prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC said the container became a “tomb”, with temperatures rising to 38.5C and no way for the occupants to get out.

One of them – a 28-year-old woman – wrote a text message that was never sent, saying: “Maybe going to die in the container, can’t breathe any more dear.”

It was a “sad and unavoidable truth” that some people were prepared to go to great lengths to come to the UK “for a better life”, said Mr Emlyn Jones.

“Obviously, any time you fill an airtight container with a large number of people, where they will be left for hours and hours, with no means of escape and no means of communication with the outside world – well, it is fraught with danger.”

The victims were: Dinh Dinh Binh, 15, Nguyen Minh Quang, 20, Nguyen Huy Phong, 35, Le Van Ha, 30, Nguyen Van Hiep, 24, Bui Phan Thang, 37, Nguyen Van Hung, 33, Nguyen Huy Hung, 15, Nguyen Tien Dung, 33, Pham Thi Tra My, 26, Tran Khanh Tho, 18, Nguyen Van Nhan, 33, Vo Ngoc Nam, 28, Vo Van Linh, 25, Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, 34, Vo Nhan Du, 19. Tran Hai Loc, 35, Tran Manh Hung, 37, Nguyen Thi Van, 35, Bui Thi Nhung, 19, Hoang Van Tiep, 18, Tran Thi Ngoc, 19, Phan Thi Thanh, 41, Tran Thi Tho, 21, Duong Minh Tuan, 27, Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, 28, Tran Thi Mai Nhung, 18, Le Trong Thanh, 44, Nguyen Ngoc Ha, 32, Hoang Van Hoi, 24, Tran Ngoc Hieu, 17, Cao Tien Dung, 37, Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, 18, Dong Huu Tuyen, 22, Nguyen Dinh Luong, 20, Cao Huy Thanh, 37, Nguyen Trong Thai, 26, Nguyen Tho Tuan, 25, and Nguyen Dinh Tu, 26.

Kelly Matthews, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Thirty-nine vulnerable people desperate for a new life put their trust in an unscrupulous network of people smugglers.

“Nothing can bring back the lives lost on that day or the loss caused by the horrible, unlawful and dangerous actions of these defendants.

“But we hope these convictions bring some measure of solace to the families in the knowledge that justice has been done.”

The trial heard in detail how the migrants gathered in Belgium and France to make the crossing to the UK, at the hands of a people smuggling network which had been running for at least 18 months.

The illegal trail had been partially discovered by the authorities more than once before the deaths, but little had been done to break up the operation valued at more than £1 million.

Harrison was fined in May 2018 after being caught at the Channel Tunnel in France with 18 Vietnamese migrants in his trailer.

A concerned neighbour in Orsett, Essex, called the police on October 11 last year after witnessing people emerging from a truck, and three days later Kennedy was stopped by French border agents at the Channel Tunnel with 20 migrants in his trailer.

Two of those caught that day were among the dead on October 23.

The fatal people smuggling operation began with Harrison picking up the migrants from Bierne in France, and loading the trailer on to a ship which departed from Zeebrugge.

Robinson collected the trailer in Purfleet, and was under instructions from Hughes to “give them air quickly”. But when he opened the door it was already too late.

Robinson eventually dialled 999 and was the first of the gang to admit manslaughter.

All defendants are remanded in custody until sentencing.