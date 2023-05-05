Two glasses of wine and a packet of crisps – a guide to the perfect drink-and-snack pairing

'Ready salted really does go with everything,' says Victoria Moore

Most people feel they’re slumming it, gastronomically speaking, when they pop a cork and, for canapés, go to no more effort than reaching for the ultimate of ultra-processed salty snacks, the crisp. So a lot of folks will be surprised to hear that, among wine pros, champagne (or cava, or English sparkling wine) and crisps are actually considered a bona fide wine-and-food match.

Sure, you won’t find the head of a Grand Marque champagne house developing a marketing strategy around a prestige cuvée and a bag of Quavers. But ask just about any sommelier or champagne-head for their opinion and they’ll almost certainly be happy to explain that it’s all about the interplay of salt, fat, bubbles and acidity.

The salt in crisps softens the perception of the high acidity of the champagne or English sparkling wine. The acidity and the bubbles in the wine cut through the fattiness of the crisp. And the potato amplifies the yeasty complexity of the wine.

That last bit works better if you’re eating an actual potato crisp, rather than something so reconstituted that it has dissolved in your mouth before the taste of salt and other flavourings has dissipated, but the general rule holds: salty, fatty snacks are good with high-acid, sparkling wines.

Granted, I’m not going to overwhelm a fine sparkling wine with a bag of synthetically flavoured prawn cocktail, say. But ready salted really does go with everything. Here are a few other potential bank-holiday weekend crisp and salty snack pairings.

For Coronation chicken crisps

Everyone’s got their own version of these. Go for fruity, off-dry rosé, still or sparkling: it’s a great fit for the curry spice flavours. M&S’s Vinho Verde Rosé is delicious: succulent and spritzy with a soft fruitiness that goes well with the peachy flavour in its own-brand crisps (since you may as well bag both in the same shop). I surprised even myself with how well these two work together. Honestly, they’re a great match.

M&S Hand Cooked Coronation Chicken Crisps £1.50 for 150g; M&S Found Vinho Verde Rosé 2021, Portugal (11%, M&S, £7.50 down from £8.50)

For ready salted crisps

Generally speaking, it’s hard to go wrong with ready salted crisps and sparkling wine, so crack open your favourite bottle and your favourite bag and you’ll be set. Mine’s Pol Guyot Selection Champagne Brut NV, France (12.5%, Sainsbury’s, £16) – a very good inexpensive fizz, smooth and attractive – with Tyrrells Lightly Sea Salted crisps (widely available, around £2.75 for 150g). But I’ve found a great budget coronation option below: an unexpectedly good and exceedingly good-value cava with some soft, bready flavours that sit well with the almost sweet carbs of a classic Hoop.

KP Hula Hoops Original (widely available, around £2.25 for 6 x 24g); Extra Special Mas Miralda Cava 2017, Spain (12%, Asda, £7 down from £8 until May 8)

For beef crisps

The pungent flavour of beefy crisps sits well with red wine. But I wouldn’t open anything expensive. Consider a soft garnacha from northern Spain or a spicy South African blend, like this smoky, fruity blend of 60% shiraz and 40% cabernet sauvignon from the Western Cape. The wine isn’t perfectly dry, but that’s fine with these crisps and if you’re moving on to burgers with ketchup or sweet pickles then so much the better – the wine can come with you.

McCoy’s Flame-Grilled Steak Crisps (widely available, around £2.25 for 6 x 25g); Zalze Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, South Africa (14.5%, Tesco, £7.50)

For salt and vinegar crisps

Salt and vinegar needs the most lemony and acidic wine you can find, otherwise the vinegar flavour will completely overwhelm the wine. Consider a Gavi from Italy or an assyrtiko from Greece. An English sparkling wine – famous for its rich vein of acidity – is also a good option.

Seabrook Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar (widely available, around £1.30 for 6 x 25g); Athlon Greek Assyrtiko 2022, Greece (12%, Aldi, £6.99)

For chilli crisps

Seek out a fresh, medium-dry white such as Vouvray or German Riesling for crisps with a kick, or plump for my Spanish match below. Torres’s aromatic blend of muscat and gewürztraminer is a modern Mediterranean classic. Its grapey flavours, floral scent and slight sweetness are just the thing for a chilli-flavoured snack and – for my palate anyway – absolutely brilliant with the heat and sweetness of Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli, too.

Peter’s Yard Kashmiri Sourdough Bites (widely available, around £2 for 90g); Torres Viña Esmeralda 2021, Spain (11.5%, Tesco, £9)

For citrus-spiked crisps

The keen, dry edge of an Australian riesling, all preserved lime and lime blossom, riffs perfectly with the lime and spice of Walkers’ famous poppadoms while riesling’s high acidity feels refreshing in between the mouthfuls of crunchy crisp. If you can’t find an Australian riesling, try one from Germany or Chile.

Walkers Sensations Poppadoms Lime & Coriander Chutney (widely available, around £2.50); Jim Barry Lodge Hill Riesling 2021, Australia (12%, Co-op, £11.25)