Two girls killed in early morning house fire, SC coroner says

Two little girls were killed in an early morning fire at a South Carolina home, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

The bodies of sisters Annabella Burress, 12, and Azriel Burress, 7, were found after the fire was extinguished, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

Autopsies will be performed in Newberry to determine the girls’ causes of death, Ables said.

At about 4:15 a.m., the fire with entrapment was reported at a home in the 100 block Charles Street in Jackson, according to the release. That’s in the area near the Savannah River, close to the South Carolina and Georgia state line.

Information on how long it took firefighters to get the flames under control and the blaze extinguished was not available.

The girls’ bodies were found inside their bedrooms, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on the cause, or origin, of the fire, but it is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department.