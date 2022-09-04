Two Gamecocks starters ‘questionable’ for Week 2 contest at Arkansas

South Carolina may be down a pair of starters in Week 2.

Safety R.J. Roderick and left tackle Jakai Moore are both “questionable” for next week’s trip to Arkansas, head coach Shane Beamer said on his weekly teleconference with local reporters Sunday night.

Beamer said Moore, who left Saturday’s 35-14 season-opening win over Georgia State, could’ve come back into the game, but his injury may be more significant than initially perceived.

Roderick left the contest holding his right arm on just the seventh play from scrimmage and did not return. Beamer said South Carolina would know more about his status on Monday.

The Summerville product is in his fifth year — his fourth as a starter — with the Gamecocks after deciding to return for one last season in Columbia. Roderick finished the 2021 campaign with 64 tackles and two forced fumbles.

With Roderick expected to miss some time, freshman Nick Emmanwori should slide into the starting spot. Emmanwori received rave reviews throughout fall camp for his athleticism and ability on the back end of the South Carolina defense.

The Irmo native stopped Georgia State running back Tucker Gregg on a fourth down run to force a turnover on his first play in Saturday’s contest. Emmanwori finished the day with three tackles and one pass breakup.

Beamer updated the statuses of offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols, receiver Dakereon Joyner and defensive back Darius Rush postgame Saturday. All three are expected to be fine, Beamer said.

South Carolina was without running back Christian Beal-Smith and receiver Corey Rucker during the Georgia State win. ESPN’s Courtney Lyle said on Saturday’s broadcast Beal-Smith’s injury “got worse” and that he was “extremely doubtful” after not practicing all week.

Beamer noted there’s a hope Beal-Smith could return for the Arkansas game, though that will depend on his work during practice this week.

Rucker was declared “out” by Beamer on his Thursday night radio show as he works back from a foot injury. Rucker was spotted on crutches and with a boot on his left foot pregame.