Two friends wanted to celebrate Black hair. So they created an art exhibit.

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

An art exhibit focused on Black hair has been to Atlanta, Austin, Texas; the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, Los Angeles and by the end of summer 2022, Brooklyn.

Created by friends Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Austin-Davis to make Black people feel accepted, The Black Hair Experience features hairdryers, salon chairs as well as larger-than-life hair clips and ponytail holders Black girls still rock on the playground today.

The duo said one of the hardest parts of pulling the museum together was the pushback from some landlords who didn't want to rent spaces to them despite them having the funds.

According to Austin-Davis and Brooks, three landlords said their demographic was not in the area, they weren't going to be successful and sometimes, ignored them altogether. The pair said it happened in every city they tried to take the museum to, including Atlanta and the District of Columbia area.

"That is definitely an Achilles heel in our business as we want to further this message of 'All Black hair is beautiful' in different markets," Austin-Davis said.

Legislation: Banning ethnic hairstyles 'upholds this notion of white supremacy.'

Austin-Davis and Brooks have also faced challenges individually, sharing similar hair journeys. They grew up with relaxed hair, or hair that has been chemically straightened, they told USA TODAY.

The business partners met in college, eventually becoming roomies and getting corporate jobs together in finance. Their latest collaboration started in 2019.

Austin-Davis, a wedding photographer now based in Atlanta, said she was working on a photography project on Black hair.

"As a wedding photographer, I was navigating spaces where I was the only Black woman and just feeling insecure about my hair and wanting to really explore that," she said.

Brooks had just returned from New York, an epicenter for museums, so the pair decided to create their own selfie museum for Black hair using real-life experiences. They started with a museum in Atlanta and have since grown.

Their newest stop, they said, will be in Brooklyn, although they haven't chosen a space yet.

Alisha Brooks (left) and Elizabeth Austin-Davis (right), who created The Black Hair Experience.
Alisha Brooks (left) and Elizabeth Austin-Davis (right), who created The Black Hair Experience.

The pair went natural around the same time.

Brooks big chopped: one day she had long, relaxed hair, and the next, she cut it off and had "the teeniest TWA" or teeny weeny afro, she said.

Switching from relaxed, straight hair to natural hair in the workplace wasn't easy for them so they leaned on each other.

"We used to try to relax our hair and wear it straight to make sure we were kind of fitting in and not shaking things up," Brooks said.

The selfie museum, they said, is a way for them to explore their own experiences and stories from other Black people who have felt insecure about their hair.

Austin-Davis' hair is coarse, and she relaxed it up until college. She was in St. Louis one summer with Brooks when she decided to part with her relaxed hair. She recalls being overwhelmed with hair products, unsure of which one was best for her hair. It hasn't been easy, but she's enjoying the journey.

"I can wear my hair any way that I want," she said. "I can have a wig on. I can have braids. I can wear it straight and just be happy no matter what decision I make with my hair."

The women used these experiences to create their selfie museum and help Black people feel like there is a space where they can feel seen and important. For some attendees, the museum is like a walk down memory lane, complete with products they haven't seen since their childhoods.

Black beauty brands: 30 Black-owned beauty brands you may not have heard of yet

What to expect at The Black Hair Experience

One area is set up to look like a store with bottles, an embodiment of the countless shampoos, conditioners, creams and gels Black people peruse as they try to care for their curls.

"That is an experience in itself, whether you get your hair done in the kitchen growing up because I know that has been a part of a lot of our experiences, or getting your hair done in the living room," Brooks said.

There's even a swing made out of braided hair, as well as one in LA made out of locks.

Brooks, a graphic designer, carefully chose the colors in the exhibit as well.

"We have what we call our Hue Wall, which is our Black Hair Experience wall," Brooks said. "We do it in different shades of brown because we want to be true to celebrating our skin tones, our complexions and how beautiful it is when it all comes together."

Each experience has a shop where people can buy from Black entrepreneurs. They said they plan to open a storefront in the National Harbor area near the district this summer.

The best part of The Black Hair Experience, they said, is hearing how happy it makes people feel, including their own daughters.

"We didn't have spaces like this growing up," Brooks said. "Knowing that this space is being created in celebration and in light and love of us and our experiences really is the highlight of it all."

Visitors at The Black Hair Experience.
Visitors at The Black Hair Experience.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Art exhibit from Texas to NYC celebrates Black hair with selfie museum

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • I Tried Sugaring and I'm Literally Never Going Back to Waxing

    Dermatologists and an esthetician reveal everything to know before, during, and after your first sugaring hair removal treatment and the best products and tips.

  • The 32 Best Father’s Day Songs to Play for Dad This Year

    Honor Dad by dedicating one of these special Father's Day song to him on June 19, 2022. Whether you're a daughter or son looking for a tribute, this list has it all.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury plans on returning for at least one more season

    Marc-Andre Fleury still has more left in him.