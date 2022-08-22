Two Fresno County lakes focus of search for missing Selma woman, police chief says

The search for Jolissa Fuentes, missing since Aug. 7, is focusing on the Pine Flat and Avocado lakes area, Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz reported Monday afternoon at a crowded news conference attended by anxious family members of the 22-year-old woman.

Alcaraz said Fresno County search and rescue teams in 4x4 vehicles are covering back roads in the rugged terrain while a sheriff’s helicopter flies overhead in a search for Fuentes, last seen at a convenience store near Highway 41 and Nebraska Avenue about 4 a.m. just west of Selma.

Fuentes was driving a silver 20011 Hyundai Accent at the time, with a license number of 8MPU766. The car has not been located.

Alcaraz said investigators discovered a ping from her cell phone that led authorities to the search area.

Asked if he thought Fuentes were alive, Alcaraz said he “hopes for the best.”

Selma police are being helped by a Fresno police cyber investigator who is tracking Fuentes’ social media footprint. Tips are also being checked, some received from as far away as New Mexico.

A volunteer dive team that uses specialized equipment, Adventures with Purpose, announced that it will join the search.

Adventures with Purpose divers located a missing 16-year-old’s vehicle in about 14 feet of water at a Northern California reservoir on Sunday. It was found near the site of a party with about 200 to 300 young people at which Kiely Rodni was last seen alive about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

Adventures with Purpose says it is an “underwater sonar search and recovery dive team helping families locate missing loved ones underwater,” according to its website.

The Oregon-based group has a popular YouTube page with more than 2.4 million subscribers and large followings on other social media platforms.

Its YouTube playlists include a variety of videos centered on missing persons and solved cases, underwater treasure hunting, and finding missing boats, stolen cars and firearms.

This story will be updated.