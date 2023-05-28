Two Fresno-area athletes repeat as state track and field champs. A third athlete is crowned

They’d been on the gold medalist podium at the state championship before.

It was a year ago.

But this time, it was different for both Clovis’ Sydnie Vanek and Caruthers’ Nailea Fields.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Both entered the the CIF State track and field championships as a defending champ, as well as owner of the top high school mark in their respective event for the year throughout California.

So this time, the entire field was out to surpass Vanek and Fields.

No one, however, would come close.

Vanek and Fields each would make sure of it.

Vanenk won the state championship in the long jump for the second straight year, clearing 20 feet, 7 3/4 inches to outdistance the runner-up mark by more than 4 feet.

Fields, too, repeated as the state discus championship after throwing 167-6, which was more than six feet farther than the best mark of the runner-up.

Clovis North’s Loie Madsen, left, pretends to bow to Nailea Fields from Caruthers, center, during the awards for Gir;s Discus at the 2023 CIF California Track & Field State Championship finals Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Clovis.

There also was a third state champion from the Fresno area as Hilton Green of Buchanan won the pole vault with a mark of 16-6, which was four inches greater than the second-place finisher

For Green, Saturday marked his first state title, and it comes a year after finishing state runner-up.

Green did enter the state meet with high expectations, too, having established the highest mark in California this season.

But Green made sure he would all would fall behind him as Green broke his previous personal best of 16-1 by nearly a half foot.

The Fresno area also had a few Top 3 finishers.

In the girls discus that Fields won, Clovis’ Loie Madsen placed third after launching 156-5 on her last throw.

Buchanan’s Jordan Leveque placed second in pole vault, clearing a day-best of 13-1.

Buchanan 800-meter runner Noah Ray placed third.

Clovis North sprinter Nikolas Miller took third in the 200.

Clovis North discus thrower McKay Madsen and Buchanan’s Derek Smith placed second and third, respectively, in the Discus.

A shot putter Tulare Western placed second with a mark of 60-7 1/4 Madsen competed in the event, too, but placed 7th.