Two French rugby players arrested in Argentina over sexual assault allegations

France’s national rugby team was hit by another scandal when two unidentified players were arrested in Argentina over sexual assault allegations. The team, currently on a South American tour, lost its full-back, Melvyn Jaminet, earlier this week after he was suspended for posting racist comments on social media.

Two members of France's international rugby team touring South America were arrested in Argentina on Monday following an allegation of sexual assault, a justice official in Mendoza province told AFP.

The two unidentified players, who featured in France's 28-13 Test victory over Argentina on Saturday, will be taken from Buenos Aires to Mendoza, where the crime is alleged to have taken place, Martin Ahumanda, a spokesman for the Mendoza's prosecutor's office, told AFP.

According to local media reports, the alleged attack took place at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza, where France's players and staff were staying for last weekend's Test match.

Local prosecutors requested the immediate arrest of the two players following the allegation.

France are due to travel to Montevideo on Tuesday where they face a game against Uruguay on Wednesday. The team is then due to return to Buenos Aires for a second Test against Argentina on Saturday.

