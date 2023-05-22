Two foxes test positive for rabies in Nunavut

The Iqaluit Humane Society is advising caution among pet owners after two foxes tested positive for rabies in the capital and Rankin Inlet this month.

“Anyone who leaves their animal tied up outside unsupervised for any length of time is putting their animal at risk,” said Janelle Kennedy, president of the Iqaluit Humane Society.

Rabies is transmitted when the blood or saliva of an infected animal comes into contact with that of an unaffected animal. Usually, this occurs by way of a bite, however, transmission through saliva alone is possible.

Symptoms in both pets and wild animals range from frothing at the mouth, to erratic behaviour, to an unusual swaying of the head. Once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal.

Rabies can remain dormant in animal for long periods before symptoms ever occur. It is also impossible to test a living animal for rabies, which leaves local authorities with no choice but to quarantine pets that may have been exposed to the disease for weeks, and in some cases, up to six months, according to the Government of Nunavut Department of Health.

“You can’t test for rabies easily,” Kennedy said. “You have to destroy the animal and sever the head, because you need to be able to test the brain stem. That’s how you would know for sure if it did or didn’t have rabies.”

“It’s a very long quarantine period if the environmental health officer suspects that it’s still a possibility that the dog has contracted the virus.”

There are several things pet owners can do to protect their pets from rabies.

The simplest is keeping pets behind a fence or on a porch so that they can not easily interact with wildlife. This is particularly important as wild animals with rabies tend to be bolder than normal.

“The foxes that tested positive that we’ve seen around town, one of the first signs that they show is a lack of fear and increased curiosity, to be able to come up to people and come up to pets,” Kennedy said.

The best way to protect your pet from rabies is by vaccinating it against the disease.

A single dose of the vaccine can be effective for up to three years, according to Kennedy. However, she recommends yearly shots, particularly in high-risk areas.

Unfortunately, rabies vaccines are in short supply.

With the help of a team of veterinarians from British Columbia, Kennedy recently administered 50 doses in Pond Inlet – where they also spayed and neutered dozens of local pets – and another 37 upon returning to Iqaluit.

There are no vaccines remaining after those initiatives, but she is optimistic more will arrive in June.

June will be a busy month for the Humane Society, as the organization will move into the old NunaVet Animal Hospital (building 3070) in the city’s Apex neighbourhood.

The newly renovated facility will feature an animal shelter, an animal hospital, a pet supply store, a groomer, and more.

Kennedy’s hope is that, once the move is complete and things settle down a bit, she and her team will be able to administer rabies vaccines more frequently, and in doing so, put the minds of area pet owners at ease.

“At least once a month, we’re hoping to be able to offer vaccinations to any owner that needs it here in Iqaluit,” she said.

Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News