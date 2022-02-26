Two found guilty of the murder of Nikolay Vandev in Tottenham

Nikolay Vandev died at the scene (Met Police handout)

Two teens have been found guilty of murder following a fatal stabbing in north London.

Ali Tasyurdu, 18 , of Islington, and a 16-year-old boy were found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, February 25 of the murder of 19-year-old Nikolay Petrov Vandev.

The pair were also found guilty for grievous bodily harm to a second 19-year-old and had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife on June 7, 2021.

The two will be sentenced on April 1.

Ali Tasyurdu (Met Police handout)

Detective Sergeant Brett Hagen, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a needless and brutal murder stemming from an online social media feud about a girl.

“The fact that such a basic disagreement or dislike for another person can so quickly escalate to extreme violence is beyond concerning.

"A fight picked online during lockdown has resulted in the loss of Nikolay’s life, another man being stabbed and the ruin of two teenagers’ lives; they will now face a considerable time in prison.

“It is my sincere hope that other young men, who make the choice to carry a knife, can learn from this tragic incident.

"Nikolay had never been in trouble with police, he was not armed himself, and was merely trying to intervene in this fight as a peace-maker.”

Detective Sergeant Brett Hagen, added: “My thoughts are with those family members who now have to cope with the long term effects of this senseless incident.

“In particular the family of Nikolay Vandev, who have remained dignified throughout what was for them, a harrowing trial, which repeatedly featured CCTV of their son’s murder. My thoughts are with them today.”

Nikolay’s 19-year-old friend had an ongoing feud with Tasyurdu on social media and had exchanged threats.

After schools reopened following lockdown, his friend was attacked on March 8, 2021 near Tottenham station.

During the incident, Nikolay, who had acted as a peacemaker, revealed he had been stabbed in the leg before the assailants left the scene.

Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to save him and he soon died.