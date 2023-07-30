Two found dead in Richmond parking lot. Suspect arrested and charged, police say

Richmond police are investigating a double homicide after they found two people dead in a parking lot and arrested a suspect who fled the scene.

Officers responded to Foxhaven Drive in reference to a shooting Saturday night. They found 33-year-old Warren Bowman on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Another victim, Makayla Walker, 24, was found by officers in a vehicle in the roadway near the same parking lot, according to Richmond police Chief Rodney Richardson.

Both victims had visible gunshot wounds and were already dead despite emergency crews’ attempts to offer aid.

During the investigation, officers identified a suspect as 24-year-old Stephon Laroy Baskerville, who is believed to be Walker’s boyfriend.

According to a release from police, Baskerville and Walker were involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting occurred. Police believe Bowman was a witness who may have attempted to intervene on Walker’s behalf.

Immediately after the shooting, Baskerville fled the area on foot, and officers searched for him throughout the night. They found Baskerville Sunday morning walking in the area of South Keeneland Drive and Tates Creek, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Baskerville is charged with murder-domestic violence, murder and tampering with physical evidence.

“We ask that the community and others remember the victim’s families as they grieve and mourn the loss of their loved ones,” Richardson said in the release.