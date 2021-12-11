Two Fort Worth restaurants receive over 30 health inspection violations

Of 211 restaurant inspections from Nov. 15 through Dec. 4, two received over 30 violations, five had follow up inspections and eight scored perfectly, according to information from Fort Worth health inspectors compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Zenna Thai & Japanese Restaurant, located at 3001 Bledsoe Street, and Chuyito Texican Burgers, located at 1521 N. Main Street, both were cited for over 30 violations. The restaurants were required to fix the worst problems immediately and follow up with the rest of the issues within 48 hours.

Zenna Thai & Japanese Restaurant underwent three inspections and was required to close once through this period. The first inspection, on Nov. 17, cited the Asian restaurant for food not being maintained at proper temperatures. In one instance, inspectors found fat noodles from the night before stored at 76 degrees rather than the suggested 41 degrees or below.

Inspectors also said food was not properly reheated, they observed mold, there was cross contamination between ingredients, excessive food residue in coolers, unlabeled chemical bottles and improper sanitation inside the establishment. With a perfect score at 0, Zenna Thai & Japanese Restaurant scored a 46, then a 32 on a follow-up before closing on Nov. 19.

On their third inspection, the restaurant scored a 27 on Nov. 22.

Chuyito Texican Burgers scored a 34 on their first inspection, cited for improper storing temperature, cross contamination, “organic buildup on both soda machines … microwave and on can opener,” and for employees not completing an accredited food handler course within seven days of the start of their employment. The restaurant’s score dropped to 14 by its follow up.

Three additional restaurants had follow-up inspections: Sushi Axiom that scored an 11, Mamma Mia Italian Grill & Pizza that scored a 9, and Poppin Fresh that scored perfectly.

Alongside Poppin Fresh located at 7709 Camp Bowie West Blvd., Celestes Ballroom and Restaurant at 933 Oak Grove, Chipotle Mexican Grill #1697 at 6370 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fantasma Kitchen at 1302 Gould Ave., Pate Rehabilitation Center at 232 Ben’s Trail, Pizza Verde at 5716 Locke Ave., Serrano’s Fuego Michelada Mix at 2714 Azle Avenue and Zeke’s Fish and Chips at 5920 Curzon Ave., did not cite any violations.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Nov. 15th - Dec. 4th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.