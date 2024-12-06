Two in-form English clubs prepare to go toe-to-toe for 6 G/A Man United wonderkid in January

With the January transfer window inching closer on the horizon, Manchester United fans can expect to see several young prospects depart in order to gain vital senior experience.

One Red who’s already attracting interest from potential suitors is Ethan Wheatley. He has featured once for the first-team so far this season thanks to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who granted the youngster a run out in the closing five minutes of United’s 5-2 League Cup win over Leicester City in October.

Wheatley has made the bench twice in the Europa League and five times in the Premier League, though he is yet to do so under Ruben Amorim. His previous three appearances came in the latter stages of last season; his official debut was against Sheffield United on April 24, after which he was granted 12 minutes in total against Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has picked up where he left off in terms of his prolific goalscoring form this term, boasting five goals in the Premier League 2 and one in the UEFA Youth League in 12 outings.

Wheatley given January loan options in the form of two League One clubs

Alas, the Carrington starlet will be keen to add to his senior minutes after being given a brief taste over the last eight months, and for now, he’s certainly best off doing so away from Old Trafford, where he’s unlikely to be granted many more opportunities given the attacking depth at Amorim’s disposal.

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, League One high-flyers Wrexham and Stockport County, who sit second-placed and fifth-placed, respectively, have established their interest in bringing the teenager on board this winter.

Stockport are braced to see the back of their own rising star, Louie Barry, amid rumours Aston Villa will terminate his loan deal prematurely to send him to a Championship club for the remainder of 2024/2025. As for Wrexham, they’re looking to add some firepower to their frontline due to Paul Mullin’s stagnant form in front of goal.

