Two Florida International players injured in shooting

Florida International running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller were injured Thursday in a drive-by-shooting in South Florida, according to police.

Jones was shot in the face and back, and Miller was shot in the arm in an apparent drive-by-shooting in the Miami suburb of Opa-locka, according to Opa-locka police chief James Dobson.

"Both victims were standing outside of 2400 NW 141st St. and there was approximately 15 rounds fired from a handgun, striking both victims," Dobson said.

Both players were transported to a nearby hospital and are listed in stable condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families," a Florida International spokeswoman said in a statement.

A motive for the shootings isn't yet known.

Jones, a senior, rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns in Florida International's season-opening loss to Indiana. Miller is a redshirt freshman.

Florida International visits Old Dominion this Saturday.

--Field Level Media