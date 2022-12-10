Two finalists selected to fill Cary’s vacant District D seat. Here’s what we know.

The Cary Town Council is moving forward in its process to select a new member to fill a vacant seat left by Councilwoman Ya Liu.

Liu currently serves as Cary’s District D member and will be leaving the job in the new year to serve as the representative for state House District 21.

Cary Council accepted applications from interested and qualified residents until Dec. 2.

Members voted a council work session Thursday for two of the applicants to advance to the next round of vetting and interviews. Those selected are Sarika Bansal and Ryan Eades.

In total, six people applied for the position, Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said.

“We were fortunate to have such great candidates,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Robinson. “It’s good for Cary.”

Sarika Bansal

According to her application, Bansal is an information security executive at The Clearing House. She is also co-owner of Raj Jewels of NC in Morrisville.

If appointed, Bansal said she wants to prioritize diverse communities, infrastructure and the development of western Cary.

Ryan Eades

Eades, 39, is a digital product manager at the State Employee’s Credit Union and served two terms on Cary’s Planning and Zoning Board, according to his application.

If appointed, he said his priorities include economic development, maintaining low property taxes and non-vehicular transportation.

The other applicants for the District D seat included:

Kengyeh Chu, a law student at UNC-Chapel Hill

Dan Evarrs, a retired consultant of Burke Inc.

Cindy Sinkez, a caretaker and former employee at Bowens & Averhart PLLC

Jerry Bundy, a volunteer for the Western Wake Republican Club

There is still more to be done in the process to appoint a new member to the seven-person board, Weinbrecht said.

Council did not select a potential date for an appointment. If members decide to appoint a new member, that person will begin serving in the position in January until elections next fall.