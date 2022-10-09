Two fatally thrown from spinning ATV after crash into train trestle, Tennessee cops say

Two 22-year-old men were killed in an ATV crash in Tennessee, officials told news outlets.

The two, identified as Johnathan Newport and Garrett Baird, were riding in a Polaris RZR side-by-side ATV just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County when they ran off the road while trying to make a left turn, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said, according to WVLT.

The ATV then hit a concrete train trestle, WBIR reported, citing highway patrol.

Highway patrol said the crash sent the ATV into a spin, and the two men were thrown from the vehicle and fatally injured, according to the TV station.

The ATV ended up in a nearby creek, The Independent Herald reported.

Newport was from Oneida, Tennessee, and Baird was from Pine Knot, Kentucky, officials told WVLT.

The sheriff’s office in Scott County, which is home to Oneida, posted about the crash on Facebook

“There are a few things that are imperative we (remember): 1. Pray for, love on and help these families who have suffered a sad and unspeakable loss. 2. Appreciate the first responders who will take it home with them tonight. 3. Be cognizant of the safety precautions to take while operating an atv or utv,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

It said it offers its “most heartfelt prayers, love and condolences to these fine families and their friends.”

No other information about the crash had been released as of Sunday, Oct. 9.

Campbell County is about 45 miles northwest of Knoxville.

