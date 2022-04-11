Two family members fatally shot, another injured in shooting at Arlington home: police

Two family members were killed and another was injured Monday in Arlington in a shooting that police believe began when someone forced their way into the home just after midnight.

In the early morning hours on Monday, police responded to a reports of shots fired in a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive, according to Arlington police.

When they arrived, police found two people — a 41-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman — with multiple gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital, where the woman survived but the man died. The man was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office as Matthew Thomas Stuart.

Another victim, an 84-year-old man, was also found at the house with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been publicly released as of Monday afternoon.

Police believe that the shooter, who has not yet been identified, forced their way into the house and began firing at the family inside.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon. However, investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington Police Detective Williams at 817-459-5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.