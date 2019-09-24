Two exercises for golfers who sit too much

All that time in front of computer screens isn’t just hurting your eyes. The muscles responsible for good posture—and a functional golf swing—can atrophy when you sit too long. You feel tighter, get sore easier and can’t swing like you’re capable of swinging. Even worse, the American Cancer Society says eight of the 10 most common causes of death are linked to prolonged sitting.

So what can you do about it? Start with these two exercises from golf-fitness professional Jennifer Fleischer. The standing exercise (above) is meant to improve hip mobility and strengthen your lower body, starting with the all-important glute muscles. You need both to make a better swing. Just balance yourself with a club, cross one leg over the opposite thigh, and drop into a half-sitting position as shown. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides.

The plank exercise is designed to boost core stability, improve the rotational sequencing of your swing and strengthen key joints like the shoulders to avoid injuries. You’ll need a bench or something similar, and you can do it as often as you like. How about now? —RON KASPRISKE

1 Start in a pushup position, legs shoulder-width apart. Most important, keep your spine as flat as possible (no arching or rounding of the back).

2 Supporting your body with one arm, extend the other out and up. Hold the position fora second, then return to the start, and repeat with opposite arm.

1 From the starting position, do a traditional incline push-up, returning to the extended position again. Keep your back flat and your abs tight.

2 From the pushup pose, bring one knee up to your chest and then move it toward the opposite arm. Return to the start, and repeat with the opposite leg.

1 From the extended push-up position, slowly lower yourself until your chest is just above the bench. Hold for a second.

2 Move into a plank with your forearms resting on the bench, and drive your toes toward your elbows and then your elbows toward your toes, abs tight, for 15 seconds. Rinse and repeat.

