Two employees die at school in Sweden's Malmo after 'violence' A police officer gives access to an ambulance to the scene of a crime by a school in Malmo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - An 18-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder after two women died from "violence" at a high school in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, police said late on Monday.

Police said on their website the women were school employees, and the man a student.

"One person, an 18-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of murder. What is behind the incident is still unclear," they said.

They did not say how the women died. Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported, not identifying its sources, that the student had attacked the women with a knife and an axe.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Gerry Doyle)