Two Elk Grove homes burned by two-alarm fire; authorities launch criminal investigation

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation after a two-alarm fire early Thursday damaged a natural gas meter and produced intense flames that burned two Elk Grove homes.

The fire was initially reported at 2:26 a.m. at one of the homes in the 6900 block of Seasons Drive, just west of Bruceville Road and south of Laguna Boulevard.

The first engine from Cosumnes Fire Department arrived within a few minutes of the first call, and firefighters found heavy flames burning at both homes, according to a news release from Cosumnes Community Services District. At 2:33 a.m., firefighters called for the second alarm to get more crews to respond to the blaze.

Four engines, two ladder trucks, one fire medic unit and two command officers – a total of 24 firefighting personnel – initially responded to the house fire. At 2:33 a.m., firefighters called for the second alarm to get more crews to respond to the blaze.

Firefighters found a gas meter damaged by the fire, which led to escaping natural gas intensifying the flames, fire officials said.

A two-alarm fire burned two homes early Thursday morning Aug. 11, 2022, in the 6900 block of Seasons Drive in Elk Grove, California. Cosumnes Community Services District

The most extensive fire damage occurred on the exterior of the homes, according to the Fire Department. There also was significant damage throughout both homes.

There were no reported injuries. Fire officials commended the residents for safely evacuating their homes.

“The residents of the homes were outside when crews arrived and advised that everyone was safe, which helped firefighters to quickly get the fire under control,” said Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez in the news release.

Fire Department investigators were conducting a criminal investigation into the origin and cause of the house fire in cooperation with the Elk Grove Police Department.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the house fire to call the Cosumnes Fire Department Arson Hotline at 916-405-7118.